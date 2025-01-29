Concierge Technologies Announces Public Offering Priced at $1.10 Per Share**

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) has revealed the pricing details of its recently announced public offering. The company, operating under the name The Marygold Companies, Inc., has entered into an underwriting agreement with Maxim Group LLC, serving as the sole underwriter and book-running manager for the offering.

The agreement outlines the issuance and sale of 2,050,000 shares of common stock, referred to as “Firm Shares,” at a price of $1.10 per share. Additionally, Concierge Technologies has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 307,500 additional shares of common stock, known as “Option Shares,” at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The underwriting agreement includes standard clauses such as representations, warranties, closing conditions, and indemnification obligations, specifically for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933. This offering was executed in conjunction with a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 and a related prospectus supplement, both authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

It is estimated that the net proceeds from this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses, will amount to approximately $1,850,000. These funds are intended to be utilized for debt repayment, capital contributions to its subsidiaries, and other general corporate purposes. The company anticipates the closing of the offering around January 28, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The specifics outlined in the Underwriting Agreement serve solely for the benefit of the involved parties and are subject to agreed-upon limitations. Interested investors are encouraged to refer to the company’s periodic reports and SEC filings for further insights beyond the terms presented in the agreement.

While this announcement sheds light on the details of Concierge Technologies’ public offering, investors are advised to exercise caution and thorough consideration before making any financial decisions based on this information.

For further details, the full text of the Underwriting Agreement and the opinion of Somertons, PLLC regarding the legality of the shares issuance have been filed as exhibits alongside this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Concierge Technologies also disclosed recent events through press releases, detailing the launch and pricing of the Offering on January 24 and January 26, respectively. These press releases are included as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 in the official filing.

The company intends to make use of a substantial portion of the offering proceeds for debt repayment, capital contributions, and general operational needs. Additional financing may be required for further debt reduction and ongoing operational activities.

Investors are encouraged to closely follow future developments and disclosures from Concierge Technologies to stay informed about the company’s progress in light of these recent financial undertakings.

