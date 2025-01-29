Contrasting Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Smead Value C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -26.05% N/A -39.27% Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $318.99 million 0.99 -$75.57 million ($2.19) -3.68 Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Domo and Smead Value C”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smead Value C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Domo and Smead Value C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 4 1 0 2.20 Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $10.10, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Risk & Volatility

Domo has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domo beats Smead Value C on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

