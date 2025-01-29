Cora Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $474.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

