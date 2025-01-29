Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

