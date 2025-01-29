Coral Products (LON:CRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Coral Products (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Coral Products had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%.
Coral Products Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CRU traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.37 ($0.08). 60,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9. The firm has a market cap of £5.67 million, a PE ratio of -637.00 and a beta of 0.64. Coral Products has a 52 week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coral Products news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,599.10). 39.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coral Products Company Profile
Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.
The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Products
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.