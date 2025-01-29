Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 117500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

