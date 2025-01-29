Cormark Forecasts Americas Silver FY2024 Earnings

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,783 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,217,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 311,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

