Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

