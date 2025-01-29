Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.33. Cosan shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 120,851 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Cosan Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Cosan by 187.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

