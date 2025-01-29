Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $393.02 million and $9.25 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 417,084,779 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

