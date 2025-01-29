Critical Contrast: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salesforce and Ubisoft Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $34.86 billion 9.68 $4.14 billion $6.08 58.02 Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 0.85 -$514.56 million N/A N/A

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

80.4% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Salesforce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Salesforce and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 15.96% 12.34% 7.65% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salesforce and Ubisoft Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 6 30 4 2.90 Ubisoft Entertainment 0 10 2 1 2.31

Salesforce presently has a consensus price target of $377.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Salesforce has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salesforce beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.