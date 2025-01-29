Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 35862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.65 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
