Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 8% – Should You Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 36,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 123,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Critical Metals Stock Up 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

