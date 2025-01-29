Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 582.6% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
