Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.26.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.06.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

