Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.