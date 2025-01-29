CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$16.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.25 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

