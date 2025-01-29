CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 82.5% in January

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CV Sciences Price Performance
CVSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,152. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
CV Sciences Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CV Sciences
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.