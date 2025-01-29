CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Down 82.5% in January

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

CVSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,152. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

CV Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.