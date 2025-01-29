CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Issues Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.01%.
CyberAgent Price Performance
CYAGF stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
About CyberAgent
