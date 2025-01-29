CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Issues Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.01%.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CYAGF stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.