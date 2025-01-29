CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Issues Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

CYGIY stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.34. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

