DA Davidson Has Optimistic Outlook of PPBI FY2025 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,290 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $276,492.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,466.38. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is -879.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.