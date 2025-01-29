Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Short Interest Update

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DAIPF remained flat at C$51.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.28. Daihen has a 12-month low of C$51.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.55.

DAIHEN Corporation manufactures and sells transformers, welding machines, and industrial and clean transport robots. The company operates through Power Equipment Business, Welding & Mechatronics Business, Semiconductor-related Equipment Business, and Others segments. It offers transformers, power distribution equipment, power distribution equipment, solar inverters, and others; and welding/cutting machines, such as CO2/MAG, TIG, MIG, DC/AC, plasma welding and cutting, submerged arc, and resistance welding machines, as well as welding and cutting torches, peripheral devices for welding, thermal spray machines, and welding accessories.

