Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 896.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $42.48.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
