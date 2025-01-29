Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 896.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of DSNKY stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.