Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 2,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

