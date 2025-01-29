Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 89.9% in January

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

Dalrada Financial stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,040. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

