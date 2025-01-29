Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14, RTT News reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.
Danaher Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher has a one year low of $225.42 and a one year high of $281.70.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Danaher
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.