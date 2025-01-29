Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14, RTT News reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Danaher Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $230.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher has a one year low of $225.42 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.81.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

