Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.82.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,278.34 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,289.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,226.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,172.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

