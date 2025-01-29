Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 93,993 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

