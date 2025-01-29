Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $215.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $125.15 and a 1-year high of $218.92.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

