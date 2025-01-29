Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 899,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 781,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

The firm has a market cap of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 142.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

