Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $521.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.14 and its 200 day moving average is $493.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

