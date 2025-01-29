Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $227,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 964,398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 142,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 951,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,123 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 327,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,334 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 490.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 64,502 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

