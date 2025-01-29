Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $290.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $71.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

