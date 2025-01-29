Destra Network (DSYNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.04 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Destra Network has a total market cap of $260.45 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 969,023,438.77725654 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.27083383 USD and is down -19.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,969,092.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

