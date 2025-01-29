DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for about 0.8% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after buying an additional 226,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

