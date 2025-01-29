DigiByte (DGB) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.59 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $182.45 million and $4.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,951.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00402973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.10 or 0.00215884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00024780 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00012456 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,503,661,907 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

