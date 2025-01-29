Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

