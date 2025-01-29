Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stake Decreased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.