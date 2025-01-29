Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Planning Center Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Planning Center Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $69,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

