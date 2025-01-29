Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $41,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.56.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

