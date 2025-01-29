Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.