Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,259,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.