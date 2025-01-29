Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 804.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,761,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 25,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,768. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.