Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,546 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $55,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

