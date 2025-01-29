Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Decreased by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $31,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $44.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.