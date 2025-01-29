DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.84% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,122,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,736,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 176,090 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,702,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,912,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFGX opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

