DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

