Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 26024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Directa Plus Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.74.

About Directa Plus

(Get Free Report)

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.