Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.95 and last traded at $88.32. Approximately 955,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,354,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

