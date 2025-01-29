Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Invests $131,000 in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of SoundThinking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 245.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,971.45. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,621 shares of company stock worth $336,458. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTI stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 1.18.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

