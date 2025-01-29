Dogelon Mars Price Down 21.7% This Week (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $128.87 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars’ launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a meme-based cryptocurrency that integrates decentralised governance, metaverse gaming, and a space exploration theme to create an engaging ecosystem for its community. Built on Ethereum and cross-compatible with other blockchains, it supports staking, gaming, and community-driven initiatives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

